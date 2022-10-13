Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.69 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $374.28 million and $28.69 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Immutable X has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 235,284,001 in circulation. The last known price of Immutable X is 0.65162524 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,784,485.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immutable.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

