Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 10868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Indiva Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

