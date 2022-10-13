Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 373,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,081. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
