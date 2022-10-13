Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.68

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.68 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 59875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

