Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT):

10/13/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Mattel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00.

8/18/2022 – Mattel is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 2,864,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

