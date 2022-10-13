IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $81,929.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE (IPV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. IPVERSE has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IPVERSE is 0.0936947 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $168,218.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

