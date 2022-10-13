iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.13

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.13 and last traded at $105.68, with a volume of 221125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
