iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.13

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.13 and last traded at $105.68, with a volume of 221125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

