iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 384,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

