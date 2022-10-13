JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€325.00” Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €325.00 ($331.63) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €278.00 ($283.67) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($247.96) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of MUV2 traded down €0.70 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €240.00 ($244.90). 434,535 shares of the company traded hands. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a one year high of €198.95 ($203.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of €244.00 and a 200 day moving average of €232.94.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

