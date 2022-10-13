JUNO (JUNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $927,404.00

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00016788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $200.99 million and approximately $927,404.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 61,658,936 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUNO (JUNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. JUNO has a current supply of 70,424,332 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUNO is 3.14453989 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $888,983.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://junochain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

