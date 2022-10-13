Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.24

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.24 and last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 24321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

