KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.86 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $924.61 million and $4.86 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.40 or 0.00048418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency . KuCoin Token has a current supply of 145,879,861 with 98,379,860.95 in circulation. The last known price of KuCoin Token is 9.10614517 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,297,878.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kucoin.com/.”

