Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,458,325 shares.The stock last traded at $332.28 and had previously closed at $350.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.05.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

