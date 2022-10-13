Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 586.29 ($7.08).

Lancashire Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON LRE traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.20 ($5.86). 1,104,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,845. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.33. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($6.96).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

