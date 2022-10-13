Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $459,636.00

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $459,636.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol (LQR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Laqira Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laqira Protocol is 0.02453821 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $466,345.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laqira.io.”

