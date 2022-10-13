Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $163.12 million and $209.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Legend of RPS has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.16314869 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

