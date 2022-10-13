LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $58,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

