Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.27 on Thursday, hitting $405.69. 37,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.