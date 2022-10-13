McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of McKesson worth $138,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.3% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 79.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,773. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.27 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.