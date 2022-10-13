Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

Medtronic Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.73. 246,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

