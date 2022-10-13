Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,384,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

