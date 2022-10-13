Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.60

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 410296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.75).

Several equities analysts have commented on MOON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.34. The firm has a market cap of £435.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,597.50.

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 10,000 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

