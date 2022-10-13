MVL Hits Market Cap of $92.99 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. MVL has a total market cap of $92.99 million and $2.25 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MVL has a current supply of 27,802,958,863.1027 with 21,952,958,863.1 in circulation. The last known price of MVL is 0.00422244 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,170,846.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://mvlchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars.

