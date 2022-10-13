NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 203124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

