Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $276,468.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nexum has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexum is 0.14780369 USD and is down -24.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $383,439.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexum.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.