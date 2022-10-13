Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.82

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 431076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Nidec Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

