NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NDACW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 31,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

