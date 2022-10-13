Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Short Interest Update

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

Nubia Brand International has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

