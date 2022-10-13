OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. 543,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

