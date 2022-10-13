OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

