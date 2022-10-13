OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,662 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 4.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $257.02. 52,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.56 and a 200 day moving average of $293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $249.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

