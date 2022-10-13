One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Up 217.1% in September

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the September 15th total of 177,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 313,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 10.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

