Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.21

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 321940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,938,400. In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total value of C$1,226,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,165 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,458.98. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,938,400. Insiders have bought a total of 825,000 shares of company stock worth $33,588,258 over the last 90 days.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

