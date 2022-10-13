Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.21

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 321940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Open Text Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.
Insider Activity
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
Read More
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.