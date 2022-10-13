Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.21

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 321940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

Insider Activity

Open Text Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,938,400. In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total value of C$1,226,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,165 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,458.98. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,938,400. Insiders have bought a total of 825,000 shares of company stock worth $33,588,258 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.