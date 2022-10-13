Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the September 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OTMO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 1,365,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Otonomo Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,757,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

