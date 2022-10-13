Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
