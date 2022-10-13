Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $236.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 100.10 ($1.21), with a volume of 2503975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.22).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.80. The firm has a market cap of £788.31 million and a P/E ratio of -99.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

