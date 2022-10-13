PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $954,403.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $954,403.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ (PRQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PARSIQ has a current supply of 310,256,872 with 173,215,031.77939 in circulation. The last known price of PARSIQ is 0.08877765 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $663,305.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parsiq.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

