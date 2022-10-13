PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,659.03

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $539.53 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,659.03 or 0.08546866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAX Gold has a current supply of 325,209.481. The last known price of PAX Gold is 1,660.97273471 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,739,702.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/paxgold/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

