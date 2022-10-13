Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $258.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,667,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $261.03 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

