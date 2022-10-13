Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 179,132 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 496,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $428.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.