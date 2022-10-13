Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Up 280.0% in September

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBAX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 104,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

