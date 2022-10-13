Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,889. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

