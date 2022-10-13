Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,200. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.