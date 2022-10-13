Pocket Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network (POKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pocket Network has a current supply of 1,146,111,711 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pocket Network is 0.06746622 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,927,148.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pokt.network/.”

