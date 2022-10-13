Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.55. 137,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

