Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):

10/12/2022 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $35.50.

10/5/2022 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 6.1 %

BAC stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,659,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,290,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $254.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Get Bank of America Co alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.