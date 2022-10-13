ReddCoin Trading Down 5.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $2,692.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00265464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016658 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.0003598 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,112.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.