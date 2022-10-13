Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.50 ($28.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/5/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/27/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

9/21/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/8/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.50 ($30.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €23.42 ($23.90). The stock had a trading volume of 147,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.79. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €42.60 ($43.47).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

