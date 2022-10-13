Ribbon Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.06 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $105.24 million and $4.06 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance (RBN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ribbon Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 261,296,717 in circulation. The last known price of Ribbon Finance is 0.3028424 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $921,199.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ribbon.finance/.”

