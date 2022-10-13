Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 21001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Insider Transactions at Rokmaster Resources

In other Rokmaster Resources news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,676,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,161,197.76. Insiders acquired 831,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,018 in the last ninety days.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

